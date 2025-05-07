Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $159,000 Stock Position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 77.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,882 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRBG. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Corebridge Financial by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Corebridge Financial by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,457,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,344,000 after acquiring an additional 770,255 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Corebridge Financial by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,182,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,192,000 after acquiring an additional 877,980 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $10,080,000. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CRBG. UBS Group downgraded Corebridge Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Corebridge Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Corebridge Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Corebridge Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.31.

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

NYSE:CRBG opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.14. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 11.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

