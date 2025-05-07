Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $167,000 Stake in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,899 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 461.4% during the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 701,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after buying an additional 576,732 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 45,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 17,372 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $40.40. The company has a market capitalization of $374.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.45). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 298.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.54%. The firm had revenue of $48.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

