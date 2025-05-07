Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $173,000 Stock Holdings in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,257,000 after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in SiriusPoint by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 7,887,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,282,000 after purchasing an additional 900,209 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in SiriusPoint by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,694,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,278,000 after purchasing an additional 838,262 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SiriusPoint by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,568,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,018,000 after buying an additional 252,120 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in SiriusPoint by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,656,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,545,000 after buying an additional 226,870 shares during the period. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiriusPoint Stock Performance

SiriusPoint stock opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $19.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.16.

Insider Activity

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.23. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.00 million.

In other news, Director Daniel S. Loeb sold 4,106,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $56,301,911.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,428,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,257,989.68. This represents a 30.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPNT shares. DOWLING & PARTN upgraded shares of SiriusPoint from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SiriusPoint in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

See Also

