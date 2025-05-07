Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Lowers Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 315.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after buying an additional 186,520 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 308,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PHG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $32.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.886 per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is currently -89.29%.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

