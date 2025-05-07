Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 16,345 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) by 7,075.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,345 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,722,000 after purchasing an additional 638,995 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,104,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after buying an additional 444,790 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,137,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,437,000 after buying an additional 404,667 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 701,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 261,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $259.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.67 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 18.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 19% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Neal Franklin Fowler sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $204,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,413. The trade was a 25.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

