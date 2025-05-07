Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stock Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OWL opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 105.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.92. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $620.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.44 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 692.31%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OWL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Cfra Research raised shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. TD Cowen raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

