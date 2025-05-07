Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stock Position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 242.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,509 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 431.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,709,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,122,000 after buying an additional 1,388,307 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 394,933 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Aurora Innovation by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 172,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 11,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 64,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 28,656 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Aurora Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aurora Innovation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

AUR stock opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.79. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

