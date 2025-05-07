Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 1,439 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

NASDAQ:PKW opened at $112.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.72 and its 200 day moving average is $115.59. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $96.10 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

