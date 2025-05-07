Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Trims Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,680 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 22.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 319,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after buying an additional 58,432 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.5% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 43.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 687,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 208,877 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PK opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $16.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.91.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.17 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

PK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

