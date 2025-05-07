Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Trims Stock Position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 748.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. 43.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Nicolet Bankshares

In other news, Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 6,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $717,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,583.60. This represents a 15.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $401,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,492,910.44. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,269 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,986 over the last 90 days. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NIC opened at $120.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.01 and a 52-week high of $121.91.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $89.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.08 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 23.83%. Equities analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nicolet Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

