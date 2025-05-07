Traders Buy High Volume of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:EWT)

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 2,195 put options on the company. This is an increase of 194% compared to the average volume of 747 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000.

NYSEARCA EWT opened at $51.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.37. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52-week low of $39.44 and a 52-week high of $57.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

