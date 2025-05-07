Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 2,543 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 196% compared to the average daily volume of 860 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Monday.

Institutional Trading of Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Up 7.3 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDS. Third Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $204,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,229,568 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $110,161,000 after buying an additional 203,897 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,899,767 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,801,000 after acquiring an additional 20,721 shares during the period. Carronade Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,845,000. Finally, Silver Point Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 1,840,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $62,762,000 after acquiring an additional 590,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDS stock opened at $34.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.57. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $41.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is -15.24%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Further Reading

