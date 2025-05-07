Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS)

Posted by on May 7th, 2025

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDSGet Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 2,543 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 196% compared to the average daily volume of 860 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Monday.

View Our Latest Report on TDS

Institutional Trading of Telephone and Data Systems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDS. Third Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $204,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,229,568 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $110,161,000 after buying an additional 203,897 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,899,767 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,801,000 after acquiring an additional 20,721 shares during the period. Carronade Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,845,000. Finally, Silver Point Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 1,840,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $62,762,000 after acquiring an additional 590,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Up 7.3 %

TDS stock opened at $34.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.57. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $41.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is -15.24%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.