Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Webull Corporation – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BULL)

Webull Corporation – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BULL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 50,438 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 57% compared to the average volume of 32,192 call options.

Webull Corporation – Class A Ordinary Shares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BULL opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $223.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.14 and a beta of -0.07. Webull Corporation – Class A Ordinary Shares has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $79.56.

Get Webull Corporation - Class A Ordinary Shares alerts:

About Webull Corporation – Class A Ordinary Shares

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Webull Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It offers trading, wealth management product distribution, market data and information, user community, and investor education. The company was founded by An Quan Wang in 2016 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Webull Corporation - Class A Ordinary Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webull Corporation - Class A Ordinary Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.