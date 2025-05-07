Traders Purchase Large Volume of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 8,641 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 69% compared to the average daily volume of 5,110 put options.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SCHD opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $65.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.64.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.2488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

