Traders Purchase Large Volume of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 8,641 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 69% compared to the average daily volume of 5,110 put options.
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of SCHD opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $65.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.64.
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.2488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.
The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.
