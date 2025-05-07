TransMedics Group (TMDX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $123.39 million for the quarter.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $93.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.34 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. TransMedics Group has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $177.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.20.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

