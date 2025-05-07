Trevor Taylor Sells 44,571 Shares of Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN) Stock

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Free Report) insider Trevor Taylor sold 44,571 shares of Billington stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.85), for a total value of £161,792.73 ($216,040.50).

Billington Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of LON:BILN opened at GBX 355.60 ($4.75) on Wednesday. Billington Holdings Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 330 ($4.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 600 ($8.01). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 423.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 456.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of £44.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Billington (LON:BILN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported GBX 66.20 ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter. Billington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Billington Holdings Plc will post 54.222973 EPS for the current year.

Billington Company Profile

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company designs, fabricates, and installs bespoke steel staircases, balustrade systems, and secondary steelworks. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; edge protection and fall prevention systems; and site hoarding and branding systems.

