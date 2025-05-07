Truist Financial Increases MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $184.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $154.00 to $184.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MasTec from $175.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on MasTec from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on MasTec from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

MasTec stock opened at $144.86 on Monday. MasTec has a 52 week low of $89.96 and a 52 week high of $166.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.34 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.88.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.73%. MasTec’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MasTec will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $331,312.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,490. This trade represents a 9.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,444,000 after acquiring an additional 51,531 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MasTec by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 779,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,117,000 after purchasing an additional 91,564 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 627,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,451,000 after purchasing an additional 363,502 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in MasTec by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 587,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,021,000 after purchasing an additional 373,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 560,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

