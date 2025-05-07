TXNM Energy (TXNM) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $451.01 million for the quarter. TXNM Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.840 EPS.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $476.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.05 million. TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 9.26%. On average, analysts expect TXNM Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TXNM Energy alerts:

TXNM Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

TXNM opened at $52.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.11. TXNM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $39.60 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.36.

TXNM Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.05%.

TXNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of TXNM Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TXNM Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho upgraded TXNM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on TXNM Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TXNM

About TXNM Energy

(Get Free Report)

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TXNM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXNM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.