Tyson Foods Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 7,293 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 133% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,130 put options.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Tyson Foods stock opened at $55.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.72. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $53.61 and a one year high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 289.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 18,059 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

