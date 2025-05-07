UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Stock Price

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at UBS Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WERN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered Werner Enterprises from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.69.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $25.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.34. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $712.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.41 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 69.7% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 796.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

