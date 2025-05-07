UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $197.42, but opened at $217.88. UFP Technologies shares last traded at $212.34, with a volume of 36,655 shares.

The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.42. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $148.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Technologies

In other UFP Technologies news, Director Daniel C. Croteau sold 6,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,694.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,711.85. This represents a 79.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in UFP Technologies by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 576,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,007,000 after buying an additional 156,142 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,395,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,808,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,625,000 after acquiring an additional 63,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 508.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after purchasing an additional 57,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.10.

About UFP Technologies

(Get Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.