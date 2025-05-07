United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 796.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNFI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. CL King upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day moving average is $26.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.08.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

