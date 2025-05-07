United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Trading Down 6.3% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) were down 6.3% during trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $59.30 and last traded at $59.13. Approximately 211,704 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 171,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.07.

The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.16). United States Cellular had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $891.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.90 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United States Cellular from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in United States Cellular during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 1,837.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in United States Cellular by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 1,917.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.17. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.70 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

Further Reading

