United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $425.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.06% from the stock’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at $7.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $7.03 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $6.63 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UTHR. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $314.00 price target (down from $395.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised United Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.00.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $295.02 on Monday. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $260.41 and a 12-month high of $417.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $300.98 and a 200-day moving average of $343.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.58.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.34. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The firm had revenue of $794.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In related news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.05, for a total transaction of $3,710,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,195.85. The trade was a 79.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $797,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,424. This represents a 22.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,500 shares of company stock worth $24,245,880 over the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2,090,573.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,314,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,462,018,000 after buying an additional 18,313,424 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $151,764,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,471,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $519,170,000 after purchasing an additional 393,777 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,354,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 29,415.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 221,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,422,000 after purchasing an additional 221,202 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

