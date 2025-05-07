UnitedHealth Group (UNH) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) in the last few weeks:

4/30/2025 – UnitedHealth Group was downgraded by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/29/2025 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $640.00 to $510.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/24/2025 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $652.00 to $525.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2025 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $655.00 to $525.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2025 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $664.00 to $563.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2025 – UnitedHealth Group was downgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/22/2025 – UnitedHealth Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a $490.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2025 – UnitedHealth Group had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $540.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $635.00.

4/21/2025 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $650.00 to $575.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2025 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $642.00 to $560.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2025 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $640.00 to $600.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2025 – UnitedHealth Group was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/21/2025 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $660.00 to $580.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2025 – UnitedHealth Group was upgraded by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/11/2025 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $610.00 to $660.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2025 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $600.00 to $650.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 2.4 %

UNH stock opened at $395.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $393.11 and a one year high of $630.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $493.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $526.12. The company has a market capitalization of $359.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNH. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

