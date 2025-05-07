Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Unitil worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UTL. Wernau Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unitil in the 4th quarter worth $2,673,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unitil in the fourth quarter worth about $2,082,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 139.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 19,134 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Unitil in the fourth quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Unitil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $441,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UTL stock opened at $59.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.54. The firm has a market cap of $972.65 million, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.67. Unitil Co. has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $63.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). Unitil had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

Separately, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Unitil in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

