Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Position Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,400,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,376 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $21,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy Brown bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,173.08. This trade represents a 7.99 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 496,038 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $6,646,909.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,920 shares of company stock worth $129,676. 16.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UTZ shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Utz Brands from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson upgraded Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.81.

Utz Brands Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of UTZ stock opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 67.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $352.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.44 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Utz Brands Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

