VAALCO Energy (EGY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect VAALCO Energy to post earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $99.30 million for the quarter.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $121.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.91 million. On average, analysts expect VAALCO Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

EGY stock opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.35. The company has a market cap of $348.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.87. VAALCO Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34.

VAALCO Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Insider Activity at VAALCO Energy

In other VAALCO Energy news, COO Thor Pruckl sold 10,169 shares of VAALCO Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $40,167.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,218.40. The trade was a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

