VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PPH)

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 21,566 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,469% compared to the typical volume of 472 put options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,323,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 1,827.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 36,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PPH opened at $86.01 on Wednesday. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 52-week low of $77.67 and a 52-week high of $99.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.42 and its 200 day moving average is $88.76. The firm has a market cap of $618.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.5245 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

