VanEck Vietnam ETF (BATS:VNM) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its position in VanEck Vietnam ETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,722 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.67% of VanEck Vietnam ETF worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 93,842 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in VanEck Vietnam ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vietnam ETF by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,627,000.

VanEck Vietnam ETF Stock Up 9.6 %

Shares of VNM opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $405.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.96. VanEck Vietnam ETF has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

About VanEck Vietnam ETF

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

