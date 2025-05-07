Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 115.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 293,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,277 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $24,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 77,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Vaxcyte
In related news, COO Jim Wassil sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total transaction of $586,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,794.37. The trade was a 4.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Vaxcyte Price Performance
Vaxcyte stock opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $121.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.27.
Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.14. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Vaxcyte Company Profile
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.
