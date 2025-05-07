Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.13. On average, analysts expect Ventyx Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VTYX stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81. Ventyx Biosciences has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $86.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.73.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease.

