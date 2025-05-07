Verano (VRNOF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Verano to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $213.84 million for the quarter.
Verano Stock Performance
VRNOF opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27. Verano has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $301.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
Verano Company Profile
