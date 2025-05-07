Verano (VRNOF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Verano to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $213.84 million for the quarter.

Verano Stock Performance

VRNOF opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27. Verano has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $301.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Verano Company Profile

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

