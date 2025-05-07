Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Viant Technology from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Viant Technology from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSP. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Viant Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Viant Technology by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Viant Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Viant Technology by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

DSP opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.90. Viant Technology has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $26.33.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

