Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Viant Technology from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Viant Technology from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DSP
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viant Technology
Viant Technology Price Performance
DSP opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.90. Viant Technology has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $26.33.
About Viant Technology
Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Viant Technology
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- 3 Mid-Cap Medical Stocks Outperforming the Market
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- The Top-Ranked Insider Buys From April by Market Cap
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Is Eli Lilly a Buy After Weak Earnings and CVS-Novo Partnership?
Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.