Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $42.31 and last traded at $41.94, with a volume of 1107927 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.16.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.88.

Virtu Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.55.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.31. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The company had revenue of $497.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Virtu Financial

In other news, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $1,271,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,899,669.23. This trade represents a 17.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas A. Cifu sold 178,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $6,877,802.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,770,000.19. This trade represents a 30.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 496,848 shares of company stock valued at $18,995,338. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtu Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 20,843 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Virtu Financial by 48.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,907,000 after buying an additional 117,062 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 310,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,088,000 after buying an additional 55,102 shares during the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Recommended Stories

