Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.08.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIST. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vista Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vista Energy in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.40 target price on the stock. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Vista Energy in a report on Monday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

VIST stock opened at $44.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.42. Vista Energy has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). Vista Energy had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $420.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.61 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vista Energy will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 16,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vista Energy by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Vista Energy by 16,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

