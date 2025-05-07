Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down from $103.00) on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on Visteon in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Visteon from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.58.

NASDAQ VC opened at $80.54 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.88. Visteon has a 12 month low of $65.10 and a 12 month high of $117.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.70. Visteon had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visteon will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,448,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,468,000 after acquiring an additional 536,073 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter worth $29,468,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Visteon by 2,402.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 271,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,092,000 after buying an additional 260,877 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Visteon by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 336,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,850,000 after buying an additional 147,685 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Visteon by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 844,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,886,000 after acquiring an additional 124,897 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

