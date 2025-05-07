Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its stake in Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Free Report) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,948 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vizsla Silver were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZLA. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Vizsla Silver by 404.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,169,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 937,807 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vizsla Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vizsla Silver by 282.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,070,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 790,161 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Vizsla Silver by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 163,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 42,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Vizsla Silver by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 56,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 9,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Vizsla Silver alerts:

Vizsla Silver Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of Vizsla Silver stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $690.45 million, a PE ratio of -235.00 and a beta of 0.76. Vizsla Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $2.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VZLA shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vizsla Silver in a report on Friday, April 4th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Vizsla Silver from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Vizsla Silver in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VZLA

About Vizsla Silver

(Free Report)

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vizsla Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vizsla Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.