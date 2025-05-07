Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,750 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,662 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 263.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRST opened at $31.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.64. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $38.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.68.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.99 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 18.56%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.73%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

