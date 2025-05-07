Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 51,281 Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) by 198.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,281 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wave Life Sciences were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WVE. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 171.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 100,498 shares in the last quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 16,856 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 398,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 95,413 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Wave Life Sciences Stock Down 17.1 %

Shares of WVE stock opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $987.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of -0.91. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.33.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $83.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 280.57% and a negative net margin of 66.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Wave Life Sciences

In other news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 169,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $1,617,569.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,019.07. This represents a 33.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christian O. Henry sold 10,500 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $102,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,443.55. This represents a 39.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.