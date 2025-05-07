Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,136 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 177.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CorVel were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in CorVel by 6,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CorVel by 225.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in CorVel by 175.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $111.00 on Wednesday. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $76.53 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.29 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.47 and its 200 day moving average is $115.85.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 10.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th.

In other news, Director Steven J. Hamerslag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.48, for a total transaction of $1,234,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 314,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,772,720. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan Hoops sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.39, for a total value of $1,187,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,811.07. The trade was a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,723 shares of company stock valued at $5,757,140. Insiders own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

