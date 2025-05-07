Voya Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Corebridge Financial by 20.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 358,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,441,000 after purchasing an additional 59,702 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 31,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 423,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after buying an additional 172,397 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 65,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 36,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Corebridge Financial stock opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.14. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 11.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

CRBG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Corebridge Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Corebridge Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.31.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

