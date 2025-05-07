Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 701 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Progyny worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Progyny by 1,355.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Progyny by 341.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Progyny by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 2,974.8% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $33.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Progyny from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Progyny from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.64.

Read Our Latest Report on Progyny

Progyny Profile

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.