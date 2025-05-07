Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in ICU Medical by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ICU Medical by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ICU Medical Stock Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ ICUI opened at $134.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.97 and a 52 week high of $196.26.
ICU Medical Company Profile
ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.
