Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Toro by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,031,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,920 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 996,664.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 498,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,410,000 after buying an additional 498,332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,561,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Toro by 693.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,238,000 after acquiring an additional 362,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Toro by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,121,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,701,000 after acquiring an additional 260,746 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TTC opened at $70.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.83. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Toro’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Toro from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Toro from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Northland Securities raised shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

