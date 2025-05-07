Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APG. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in APi Group by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of APi Group by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 2,058.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 227,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 217,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in APi Group during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $1,898,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,046,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,724,327.91. The trade was a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APi Group Stock Performance

Shares of APi Group stock opened at $42.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.87.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of APi Group from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on APi Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on APi Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded APi Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of APi Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

