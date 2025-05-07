Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 127,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alight were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alight during the 4th quarter worth $35,045,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alight by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 17,704,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,514,000 after buying an additional 3,322,705 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alight by 214.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,600,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,839,000 after buying an additional 3,135,846 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alight by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,155,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alight in the 4th quarter valued at $10,853,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alight alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim bought 22,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $150,004.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,004.68. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.39 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,573,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,054,594.71. This trade represents a 6.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 125,092 shares of company stock valued at $807,755. Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Alight Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ALIT opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 0.99. Alight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.66 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alight, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Alight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Alight’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ALIT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Alight in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alight has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALIT

Alight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.