Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,798 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 79,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Shares of PTON opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.25. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average is $7.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.75 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, February 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTON

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 47,457 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $432,333.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,188.77. The trade was a 14.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 121,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $1,162,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 404,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,953.52. This represents a 23.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 674,338 shares of company stock valued at $5,522,838. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peloton Interactive Profile

(Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.