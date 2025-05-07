Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,599,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,331,000 after buying an additional 1,576,432 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Veracyte by 768.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 956,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,880,000 after acquiring an additional 846,487 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,211,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,180,000 after purchasing an additional 463,098 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Veracyte by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 833,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,017,000 after purchasing an additional 448,251 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth about $16,224,000.

Veracyte Trading Down 2.4 %

VCYT stock opened at $30.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.27 and its 200 day moving average is $37.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.73 and a beta of 2.14. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $47.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $118.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Veracyte in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Veracyte from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

About Veracyte

(Free Report)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

