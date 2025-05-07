Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STEP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in StepStone Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on STEP. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 price objective on shares of StepStone Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on StepStone Group from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on StepStone Group from $69.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on StepStone Group from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

StepStone Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ STEP opened at $52.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.22. StepStone Group LP has a 52-week low of $36.97 and a 52-week high of $70.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Transactions at StepStone Group

In other news, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $614,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,757,300. This trade represents a 8.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony Keathley sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $33,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,318. The trade was a 27.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

